Maharashtra Rains: Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc in Baramati, Pune; Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Inspects Flood-Hit Areas

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar conducted an early morning inspection of flood-affected areas in Baramati, including a dilapidated building near MIDC Pencil Chowk, after Heavy rains lashed Baramati and Indapur tehsils in Pune on Sunday night, May 25. Due to continuous rainfall till this morning, several areas were flooded, prompting the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to deploy specialised teams on the urgent request of the district collector.

Baramati tehsil received 83.6 millimetres of rain during the day, while the Indapur area in Pune received 35.7 mm. Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said a stretch of the Pune-Solapur highway near Indapur remained closed for about two hours due to waterlogging, but traffic resumed after the water receded. Rainwater entered several homes in 70 villages in Indapur and 150 homes in Baramati, forcing local authorities to immediately move residents to safety, police and district officials said.

"In response to an urgent requisition from the district collector, the NDRF deployed two specialised teams to conduct rescue and relief operations in Baramati and Indapur. In Baramati, 19 homes suffered partial damage. In Katewadi, a family of seven stranded in their waterlogged home was rescued by locals and officials. In Jalochi village, Rupesh Singh, stranded in a stream after his motorcycle was swept away, was rescued by the fire brigade," an official said.

Watch: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar conducted an early morning inspection of flood-affected areas in Baramati, including a dilapidated building near MIDC Pencil Chowk



— IANS (@ians_india) May 26, 2025

In a release, the NDRF said, "The deployment was necessitated due to a breach in water canals, which resulted in severe inundation of multiple low-lying residential areas. Rising water levels in the Kara River (Baramati) and the Neera River (Indapur) further exacerbated the risk, triggering urgent evacuation concerns. Initially, seven people were reported trapped in Baramati, and two in Indapur."

"Both NDRF teams were mobilised from the unit headquarters in the evening. They comprise trained personnel, including divers equipped with deep diving sets, flood water rescue (FWR) gear and medical first response (MFR) equipment. The teams were dispatched to Baramati and Indapur for immediate response. All stranded people have been rescued," it added.