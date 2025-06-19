Maharashtra Rains: Heavy Showers Wreak Havoc in Raigad, Amba River Overflows and Floods Bus Station

Torrential rainfall in Raigad district has severely impacted the city of Nagothane, with floodwaters from the overflowing Amba River breaching the warning level and entering the State Transport (ST) bus station area. The sudden rise in water levels has triggered panic among residents, prompting authorities to issue alerts and begin precautionary measures.

Local sources report that the continuous downpour over the past 24 hours has caused waterlogging in several parts of the city, with the bus station being among the worst-hit zones. Commuters and local transport services have been disrupted as floodwaters submerged platforms and nearby roads. District officials have urged residents living in low-lying areas to remain alert and prepare for possible evacuations. Rescue and disaster management teams are on standby, and monitoring of the river's water levels is ongoing.

Raigad, Maharashtra: Due to heavy rainfall in Raigad district, Nagothane city has been severely affected. The Amba River near Nagothane has crossed the warning level and entered the ST bus station area, causing panic among residents pic.twitter.com/GLw7W3fZR3 — IANS (@ians_india) June 19, 2025

In view of the extremely heavy rainfall warning, schools and colleges in several parts of Raigad district—including Alibag, Roha, Tala, Mahad, and Poladpur—have been closed. The district administration issued the directive after the Kundalika River near Roha reached warning levels due to Monday’s rains. Strong winds and further heavy showers are expected today. The IMD has warned of strong winds and heavy rains in Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Gondia, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, and Washim.