Maharashtra Rains: Heavy Vehicles Banned on Varandha Ghat for 3 Months Till Sept 13 Over Landslide Concerns

In response to escalating rainfall and the growing risk of landslides, the Pune District Collector has issued an official order prohibiting heavy vehicles from using the Varandha Ghat route from Pune to Mahad via Bhor for the next three months. This precautionary move comes amid frequent reports of landslides, road subsidence, and soil erosion along this critical passage during the monsoon season.Varandha Ghat, a scenic 10-kilometer stretch known for its natural beauty, waterfalls, and dense forests, serves as a vital link connecting Pune with the Konkan region.

However, the narrow and slippery roads, combined with ongoing widening work, have made the route unsafe for large vehicles, especially in heavy rainfall. The recent downpour has already rendered the ghat muddy and hazardous. The official order further specifies that during red and orange weather alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), all vehicles—including light vehicles—will be barred from using the Varandha Ghat to ensure public safety. The caution comes as torrential rains lashed Pune overnight, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert for Friday, warning of extremely heavy rainfall across the city and surrounding ghat areas. The heavy rains, which began late Wednesday and intensified through Thursday, have flooded low-lying localities and forced water releases from the Khadakwasla dam.

Authorities advise residents, particularly those living near the Mutha River and other flood-prone zones, to remain vigilant. The red alert is expected to remain in effect through Friday, indicating the possibility of more intense downpours that could exacerbate flooding and landslide risks. The monsoon impact is widespread, with the IMD issuing red alerts for Palghar and parts of Nashik’s hilly terrain, alongside orange alerts for Thane, Raigad, Mumbai, and Ratnagiri districts. Several rivers in these regions have already crossed danger levels, underscoring the urgent need for caution during this period.