Maharashtra Rains: Holiday Declared in All Schools in Palghar on September 29 Due to Heavy Rains

In light of the heavy rainfall alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Palghar district administration on Sunday evening declared a holiday for all schools in the district on Monday, September 29, 2025. An official notification was issued by District Collector of Dr Indu Rani Jakhar. It said that the decision was taken after the IMD issued a red alert for the district on September 28, predicting “heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.”

The Collector noted that continuous downpours have led to rising water levels in rivers and dams, increasing the risk of flooding on roads, bridges, and low-lying areas.As per the notification, the holiday applies to all Anganwadis, government and private primary and secondary schools, Zilla Parishad schools, municipal schools, aided and unaided schools, ashram schools, colleges, and vocational training centres in the district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for many districts across Maharashtra as the state braces for more rainy days. The downpour has also raised concern about flooding in low-lying areas. The weather department has sounded a red alert for Mumbai, Nashik, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Pune. The IMD has also warned of heavy rain in these areas, asking locals to remain cautious.Heavy rain in Nashik has caused the Godavari River to rise dangerously close to the danger mark. Several areas, including Ramkund, have already begun to experience flooding. According to a report by PTI, smaller temples in the Ramkund area, such as those near the Dutondya Maruti idol and the Goda Ghat, have been submerged as the river nears the danger mark.