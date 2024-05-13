Maharashtra Rains: Kalyan Dombivli and Navi Mumbai Areas Reel Under Downpour, Storm Alert Issued (Watch Video)

Heavy Rains lashed adjoining areas of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Badlapur,Bhiwandi, and Kalyan areas. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Thane, warning of the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds on Sunday, while light rain is expected in Mumbai starting from the same day. This forecast comes amidst the ongoing rainfall across the entire state of Maharashtra, attributed to the convergence of two distinct wind systems. Certain areas of Navi Mumbai also reported heavy rains since afternoon.

Dust Storm accompanied by Thunder and Rain hits Badlapur,Bhiwandi,Kalyan. Next hour it should hit Thane and Central Mumbai ⚠️

Visuals from Kalyan 📽️ #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/W5uOreyyG0 — Mumbai Nowcast (@MumbaiNowcast) May 13, 2024

Netizens shared videos on social media websites as a rare dust storm and unseasonal rainfall hit Maharashtra's Badlapur on Monday afternoon, May 13. Locals documented the earlier showers across the Thane district in the month of May. According to the IMD, heavy rains are expected in central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and some parts of Konkan.

Isolated thunderstorms with hail are likely in Konkan's Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. Citizens have been advised to take necessary precautions in view of the rains. While the rain will likely subside after May 14, scattered rain and thunderstorms are still expected to linger over parts of Maharashtra, particularly Marathwada and South Madhya Maharashtra, until May 18, albeit with less intensity.