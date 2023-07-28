Maharashtra Rains: Schools and colleges in Thane and Palghar to remain shut today

Schools and colleges in Palghar and Thane will remain closed today in view of the heavy rain alert. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday. Heavy rain lashed parts of Thane district in Maharashtra on Thursday, where many families were shifted to safety from several residential areas mainly due to water-logging, which also affected the movement of traffic on two major highways.

A 32-year-old man was swept away in a swollen nullah near a creek in Kalwa town of Thane district while he was fishing amid intense showers.Due to incessant rain, many low-lying areas in Bhiwandi and Mira Bhayandar in Thane district, while Vasai and Virar in Palghar district were inundated, officials told news agency PTI.