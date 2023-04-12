Maharashtra records 1,115 new Covid cases and nine deaths in 24 hours

Maharashtra has reported 1,115 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the latest bulletin released by the state government. Along with this, the state has also recorded the highest number of nine Covid-related deaths in the recent surge of infections.

Currently, there are 5,421 active Covid cases in the state, with Mumbai accounting for 1,577 of them.

The latest updates indicate that the total count of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra has risen to 81,52,291 with an addition of new cases. The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the state has also increased to 1,48,470. The city of Mumbai has witnessed 19,752 fatalities out of the overall death count.

As per health ministry sources, the increase in Coronavirus cases across India is primarily due to the XBB.1.16 subvariant of Omicron. They further stated that hospitalizations are anticipated to remain low, thus there is no cause for alarm.

Over the last 24 hours, India recorded the highest number of new Covid cases in more than seven months with a total of 7,830 cases.

According to sources, Covid cases are expected to rise for the next 10-12 days, after which there will be a gradual decrease. The sources also pointed out that the country has entered the endemic stage of the virus.

In an endemic stage, an infection is restricted within a particular region, whereas during a pandemic, the infection spreads across a wider geographic area, and in some cases, worldwide.