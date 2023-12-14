Maharashtra records 2,366 farmer suicides in 10 months, reveals state minister

In a recent update to the state assembly, Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Anil Bhaidas Patil revealed that a staggering 2,366 farmers in Maharashtra have tragically taken their own lives between January and October this year. In response to an inquiry posed by Congress legislator Kunal Patil, Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Anil Bhaidas Patil disclosed that the Amravati revenue division has recorded the highest incidence of such fatalities, with 951 reported deaths. This information was shared in a written reply during the state assembly session.

Maharashtra government has received a report that 2,366 farmers died by suicide from January to October this year, the minister informed. As per the report, 951 farmers ended their lives in the Amravati revenue division, followed by 877 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, 257 in Nagpur division, 254 in Nashik division and 27 in Pune division, he said.

The state government gives Rs 1 lakh to the kin of farmers who die by suicide, he added.

