Maharashtra records 334 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death in 24 hours

On Wednesday, one person died from coronavirus in Maharashtra, while the state recorded 334 new COVID-19-positive cases.

A media bulletin released by the state government said that 174 patients were discharged today taking the number of those who were discharged from the hospitals after contracting the virus to 79,90,401.

According to the bulletin, the state's recovery rate is 98.16 per cent and 81,40,479 laboratory samples out of 8,65,63,502 have tested positive for COVID-19 as of today.

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting later today to review the situation and public health preparedness, officials said.

India has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

With five deaths, the death toll rose to 5,30,813. According to the data updated at 8 a.m., Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, each reported one death, while Kerala reconciled one fatality.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.98 per cent.