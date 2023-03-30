Maharashtra records highest Covid cases in 152 days

There appears to be a resurgence of Covid-19 in various parts of the country, with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases in the past 152 days. On Thursday, the state reported 684 cases, which is a 63% increase from the previous 24 hours. The number of active cases has also risen to 3,016.

There have been no reported deaths due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in the state, and the fatality rate remains at 1.82%. However, several districts such as Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Nashik, and Sangli are witnessing a surge in daily Covid cases.

According to the latest government data, Maharashtra's positivity rate is 6.38%, and the daily positivity rate is 2.73%. In addition, 15,784 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the state during the same period.

As per the release, a total of 1,10,522 Covid tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid tests conducted in the country to 92.14 crores.