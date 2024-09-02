Maharashtra Reports 57 Epidemic Deaths in 8 Months; Health Department Urges Precautions and Medical Consultation

Maharashtra has reported a significant number of Epidemic cases, with 57 patients having died from the disease over the past eight months. Influenza A has been the leading cause of death, followed by dengue. In response, the state health department has urged residents to take necessary precautions to protect themselves. Additionally, people experiencing any form of fever are advised to consult a medical expert promptly.

Currently, moderate rainfall is affecting various parts of Maharashtra, leading to a rise in cases of insect-borne and waterborne diseases. Additionally, some individuals are contracting infectious diseases. It is crucial for citizens to remain calm and seek timely medical treatment. While some patients may attempt self-treatment for fever, improper diagnosis at this stage can increase the risk of complications.

Also Read| Mumbai Sees Surge in Epidemic Diseases During Monsoon: Dengue, Malaria, and Leptospirosis on the Rise.

Senior doctors note that many epidemics share common symptoms such as fever, cold, cough, body ache, and stomach ache. Accurate diagnosis, however, requires a thorough examination and testing by a medical professional. Often, patients initially manage their symptoms on their own and only seek medical help when the condition worsens. Timely consultation with a doctor significantly increases the likelihood of effective treatment and recovery.

