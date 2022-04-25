Maharashtra reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths in last 24 hours

Maharashtra on Monday reported 84 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero deaths, taking the tally of infections to 78,76,925 and the death toll to 1,47,834, a health official said.

With 71 patients being discharged after COVID-19 treatment, the overall count of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 77,28,162 as of Monday, leaving the state with 929 active cases.

The recovery rate of Maharashtra is 98.11 per cent and the case positivity rate is 9.84 per cent, the official said.

With 13,535 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has risen to 8,00,59,982.

Mumbai city has highest number of 532 active cases in the state, and Pune city 207 cases.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Fresh cases 84, total cases 78,76,841, fatalities 1,47,834, active cases 929, tests conducted 13,535.