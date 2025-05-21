Maharashtra Reports Two COVID-19 Deaths, 106 Positive Cases; Mumbai Has 101 Active Cases

Maharashtra has reported two COVID-19-related deaths since January this year, the state health department said on Tuesday, May 20. In a release, the department said both fatalities were reported from Mumbai and involved patients with comorbidities (simultaneous presence of two or more medical conditions in a person). One of the deceased had nephrotic syndrome with hypocalcemia seizure, while the other was a cancer patient, it said.

The release said a total of 6,066 swab samples have been examined for coronavirus since January, of which 106 tested positive for the infectious disease. Of these, 101 were from Mumbai and the remaining from Pune, Thane, and Kolhapur. Currently, 52 patients are undergoing treatment for mild symptoms, while 16 are being treated at hospitals, said the department.

Maharashtra is witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, with 106 positives out of 6,066 tests since January, 101 from Mumbai alone. Currently, Mumbai has 101 active cases. Of the 52 patients under treatment for mild symptoms, 16 are hospitalized. Two deaths have been reported, both…

"A spike in Covid-19 cases is not only being seen in Maharashtra, but also in other states and even other countries, the release stated. Currently, Mumbai has 101 active cases. Of the 52 patients under treatment for mild symptoms, 16 are hospitalised. Daily testing is ongoing through ILI and SARI surveys. Genome sequencing is being conducted in Pune, said Maharashtra Health Department.