Maharashtra: Reputed Builder from Nagpur Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances; Suicide Suspected

The sudden and suspicious death of Ashutosh Naik (54), a prominent builder from Bajaj Nagar, has sparked unrest across West Nagpur. Naik, director of Shri Home Developers, reportedly fell ill on July 18 at his farm in Adegaon (Kondhali) during pesticide spraying. While family members claim accidental ingestion, police suspect suicide by pesticide consumption. He died during treatment at a prominent hospital on July 22. Naik had spearheaded several residential and commercial projects in upscale areas of West Nagpur.

He was known to take advance bookings and payments from buyers during the early stages of construction. With multiple large scale and redevelopment projects underway, crores of rupees from investors were tied up. Sources revealed that many buyers had been chasing possession of flats and shops for years. Some frustrated investors had even lodged complaints with the Bajaj Nagar police, but no substantial action was taken. The inaction has now come under scrutiny, with allegations pointing toward the involvement of a controversial Ajni based political figure and some former police officials. The case has now been handed over to Kondhali police, raising questions about delayed investigations, regulatory oversight, and the future of Naik's incomplete projects.

Ashutosh had reportedly taken loans from nearly 7-8 individuals to finance his real estate ventures, including a major project near LAD College. The loan amounts are said to range from a few lakhs to over ₹1.5 crore. As his financial situation worsened, lenders allegedly began putting intense pressure on him, with some even approaching the Bajaj Nagar Police Station to file complaints. However, no FIR was registered at that time. Sources allege that just two days before his death, one of the politically connected lenders visited Ashutosh at his residence to demand repayment. A heated argument reportedly turned violent, and Ashutosh was allegedly assaulted during the confrontation. Family members observed that he appeared visibly shaken and mentally disturbed after the incident.