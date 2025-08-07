Maharashtra: Rickshaw Driver Assaulted With Sharp Weapon in Satara After Dispute, Case Registered

Man and his accompanist allegedly attacked the rickshaw driver with sharp weapon over the old argument. This incident took place in Kodoli area of Satara on August 5 morning in front of Sai Samrat Dhaba. Following the attack the case has been registered against three people at the Satara City Police Station.

In the complaint filed by rickshaw driver Sandeep Jadhav, it has been said that while he was taking a rickshaw, the accused stopped his motorcycle and asked him if he would give me a dash. He was dragged from the rickshaw and beaten, sustaining a forehead wound from a sharp weapon over old dispute. Accused identified as Rishikesh Shashikant Pawar (resident of Kodoli, Satara) and his two unknown friends are among those who have been registered.

When the victims wife and sister-in-law intervened, accused physically assaulted and verbally abused them. Additionally, rickshaw driver Jadhav reported that the suspect forcibly stole Rs. 800 and damaged his rickshaw, causing Rs. 4,000 in damages.