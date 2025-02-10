Maharashtra Road Accident: 3 Killed, 15 Injured After Multiple Vehicles Collide on Solapur-Pune Highway; Disturbing Video Surfaces

In a tragic accident near Kolewadi on the Solapur-Pune highway, a truck, mini-bus, and two-wheeler collided, resulting in the death of three people, including the mini-bus driver. The incident occurred when the truck veered into the wrong lane, leading to a catastrophic chain of events. The mini-bus, unable to avoid the oncoming truck, overturned, and several passengers were injured in the process.

Authorities have registered a case regarding the incident, and the injured passengers have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The truck's driver reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to swerve into the opposite lane. The collision also involved a two-wheeler, which added to the chaos on the busy highway.The local police are investigating the incident and working on determining the exact cause of the accident. The tragic crash has once again raised concerns about the safety of commuters on the Solapur-Pune highway,