Maharashtra Road Accident: 8-Year-Old Dies, Parents Injured While Going to Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

A Tragic incident took place in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district were a family going for celebration of Raksha bandhan on two-wheeler got hit by a tractor-trolley on the roadside. This accident took place on August 9 around 11 am. In this incident 8-year-old Shaurya Santosh Kokku died on the spot in the accident, while parents suffers injuries.

According to the information, Santosh Kokku was going to his sister in Sironcha for Raksha Bandhan festival from Asaralli on a two-wheeler. As soon as they reached Ankisa village, his two-wheeler hit a tractor-trolley belonging to Ramakrishna Chirla, which was parked on the side of the road. The impact was so severe that Shaurya died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses reported that Santosh Kokku lost control of his bike due to an epileptic seizure. Sironcha police responded to the scene, completed a panchnama, and registered the accident; further investigation is ongoing. Following the accident, Santosh Kokku was initially taken to the primary health center in Sironcha, but due to his critical condition, he was immediately transferred to a private hospital in Warangal, Telangana, for treatment. Soundarya Kokku is undergoing treatment at Sironcha Hospital.