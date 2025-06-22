Maharashtra Road Accident: Arnala-Shirdi ST Bus Rams Auto-Rickshaw; One Woman Dead, Three Seriously Injured

In a tragic road accident near Arnala on Sunday morning, a State Transport (ST) bus en route to Shirdi rammed into a passenger auto-rickshaw, killing one woman on the spot and injuring three others critically. The incident occurred around 8 a.m. near Society Naka in Arnala. The deceased has been identified as Kavita Kolge, a flower vendor who was traveling in the rickshaw. Rickshaw driver Poonam Warthe and another passenger, Kalpana Patil, sustained serious injuries and were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital. Two pedestrians - Dinesh Jaiswal and Sonu Khan - who were present at the spot, suffered minor injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the auto-rickshaw, driven by a woman, was heading towards Virar with two female passengers when it was struck from behind by the speeding ST bus. The collision was so intense that Kolge died instantly, while others were thrown off and injured severely.

Local residents allege that delays in the departure times of ST buses from the Arnala depot are a recurring issue. The Arnala-Shirdi bus was reportedly scheduled to leave at 7 a.m. but departed nearly an hour late. In an attempt to make up for the lost time, the driver was allegedly speeding when the accident occurred. Eyewitness accounts suggest the driver lost control due to excessive speed, leading to the fatal crash. Police have registered a case at Arnala Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Locals have demanded stricter monitoring of ST bus schedules and more accountability to avoid such tragic incidents in the future.