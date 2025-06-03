Maharashtra Road Accident: Driver Killed After Car Collides With Truck On Samruddhi Highway Near Dongaon

A driver killed after a car cullieded with a truck on Samruddhi Highway Near Dongaon in Maharashtra in early hours of Tuesday, June 3. The deceased has been identified as Bhushan Baliram Magar, a resident of Washim district. According to preliminary reports, Magar’s high-speed car collided with a truck, resulting in his death on the spot.

Authorities suspect the accident was caused by the driver dozing off at the wheel, a factor frequently cited in recent road mishaps across Maharashtra. The impact of the collision was so severe that emergency responders found Magar dead upon arrival. More details awaited. The Samruddhi Mahamarg, designed to facilitate faster travel between Mumbai and Nagpur, has witnessed a surge in accidents in 2025.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to inaugurate the final 76-km stretch of the Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway, popularly known as the 'Samruddhi Mahamarg', on June 5. This final leg, connecting Igatpuri in Nashik to Amane in Thane, marks the completion of the 701-km high-speed corridor.