Maharashtra Road Accident: Female Conductor Seriously Injured After Being Hit and Dragged by Tractor on Navegaon–Alora Road

A female State Transport (ST) conductor was seriously injured after being struck and dragged by a speeding tractor carrying illegally mined sand on the Navegaon–Alora Paper Mill Road, a stretch situated along the border of Bhandara and Gondia districts, on Friday morning. The victim, Mamta Peshne (45), a resident of Navegaon Manora, Taluka Tiroda, works as both a driver and conductor at the Tiroda ST Depot in Gondia district. At approximately 9:45 a.m., while commuting to work on her two-wheeler, she was hit by the tractor near the Wainganga River stretch of the road—an area frequently used for illegal sand transport. The impact caused her to fall, after which she was dragged for nearly 10 to 15 feet, resulting in serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor fled the scene immediately after the incident. Local residents quickly notified her husband and helped rush her to a private hospital in Bhandara for urgent treatment. Mamta, who has been with the Tiroda depot for over a year and a half, is known for her exemplary driving skills and dedication. According to Rachana Maskare, Deputy Depot Manager at Tumsar, Mamta often takes on dual roles during her duty shifts.

Illegal Sand Mining: A Growing Danger

The accident brings renewed attention to the escalating threat of illegal sand mining and transportation between Manora Navegaon and Alora, especially along the Wainganga River corridor. These operations frequently involve reckless, unregulated tractor traffic, endangering commuters and pedestrians alike. Residents have repeatedly voiced concerns over rising safety risks, with this latest incident underscoring the urgent need for stricter enforcement and monitoring.