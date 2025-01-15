Maharashtra Road Accident: Four Dead as Car Plunges into Well in Ahilyanagar

Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra (January 15, 2025): Four people died after a car veered off an under-construction road and plunged into a well in Jamwadi village, Jamkhed taluka, on Wednesday evening. The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m.

The deceased were identified as Ashok Vitthal Shelke, 29, Ramhari Gangadhar Shelke, 35, Kishor Mohan Pawar, 30, and Chakrapani Sunil Barskar, 25. All four were traveling in a Bolero car when the driver lost control due to loose gravel on the road.

The vehicle fell into a deep, water-filled well with no protective barriers. Residents and police rushed to the scene and worked with the fire department to retrieve the car and the bodies using a crane.

The victims were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The accident has left the village in mourning, with residents expressing grief and raising concerns about inadequate road safety measures in the area.