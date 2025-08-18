Maharashtra Road Accident: Tanker-Truck Collision Claims Lives of Three people in Ahilyanagar

Tragic accident took place in Ahilyanagar district were a tanker hit a cargo truck (MH 42 B 8866) near Bunty Hotel in Kavathe Yemai on Sunday August 17 morning. According to the information received, Dnyaneshwar Vaje was returning to his village from Mumbai in a milk tanker. . In the morning, his tanker hit a cargo truck near Bunty Hotel in Kavathe Yemai. The impact was so severe that the tanker directly entered the truck

The deceased include Dnyaneshwar Makaji Vaje (aged 38), his mother Shantabai Makaji Vaje (aged 68) and son Yuvansh Dnyaneshwar Vaje (aged 5). Hearing the loud noise of the accident, locals rushed to the spot and rescued the injured. However, Lahanga Yuvansh died on the spot, while Shantabai and Dnyaneshwar, who were seriously injured, died during treatment. The tanker driver is injured and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The accident is causing a stir in Vadner village and the surrounding area. Police Sub-Inspector Dilip Pawar of Takli Haji Police Range visited the spot along with his staff and conducted a panchnama. The exact cause of the accident is not yet clear. However, the police are investigating.

In separate incident in Gujarat a tragic road accident claimed the lives of at least seven people in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district on Sunday afternoon. Police officials confirmed that the mishap took place when a Swift Dzire car and a Tata Harrier SUV collided near Dedadara village. The impact was so severe that the smaller vehicle caught fire instantly, trapping its passengers inside.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred around 3:30 PM, and the intensity of the blaze left no chance for survival for those inside the Dzire. Locals quickly raised an alarm and alerted the authorities about the accident.