Maharashtra Road Accident: Tractor Skids Off Road in Muchandi, Killing Two Youths and Injuring Another in Sangli

Sangali: In an horrific accident took place in Muchandi in Jat taluka on Thursday morning in which two youth died on the spot in . Accident took place at around 8 am on the Muchandi-Kottalgi road when the driver lost control of the tractor. The names of the deceased are Abhishek Vinod Arekar and Salman Sikander Mukkeri and Muttu Ashok Gowdar was seriously injured.

According to information, three youths, Abhishek Arekar, Salman Mukkeri and Muttu Gowdar from Chikti , were bringing a tractor for a race organized in Muchandi on Thursday morning. About two kilometers from Muchandi, the driver lost control of the tractor. Due to this, the tractor skidded off the side of the road and overturned approximately 15 to 20 feet deep. In this horrific accident, both Abhishek and Salman sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. Muttu Gowdar was seriously injured. He is undergoing treatment at Jat Rural Hospital.

Meanwhile, Jat police immediately rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. With the help of local villagers, the injured Muttu was taken out. The two deceased were taken out and an autopsy was performed. The accident-affected tractor was completely destroyed, and the tractor's equipment was lying in disarray. It was a shocking sight for the onlookers. The two deceased were sportsmen. Their accidental deaths have spread grief in Chikti and the surrounding area. A case has been registered in the Jat police station. Further investigation is underway.