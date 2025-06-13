Maharashtra Road Accident: Truck Carrying Iron Rods Hits Divider on Beed Bypass, One Dead

In an tragic accident a truck filled with the iron rods from Jalna towards Pune hit the divider in front of the State Warehouse Corporation after the MIT bridge on Beed Bypass. As per the report this accident occurred on Wednesday 4 June around 2 am. Fortunately the driver, Ashok Rathod (28), escaped unhurt. Laxman Balasaheb Dhotre, 43, of Wagheshwarnagar, Wagholi, died at the scene of an accident on Beed Bypass at 2 am on Wednesday. The incident, occurring in front of the State Warehouse Corporation after the MIT bridge, involved bars penetrating his stomach and causing his intestines to come out.

Akash and Laxman, both transporters and residents of the same neighborhood, were driving a truckload of iron bars from Jalna on Wednesday, following their company's instructions. They entered the city at night through Zalta, planning to take the Beed Bypass towards Pune. As they drove down the bridge near MIT College, they didn't see the divider. The heavily loaded truck, moving at 70-80 kmph, crashed into it. The force of the impact pushed the iron bars at the back of the truck forward into the cabin, throwing it 15-20 feet.

Laxman Dhotre died instantly. The iron bars pierced his body, breaking both legs and causing fatal injuries to his abdomen. Akash survived the accident. The crash was very loud, sounding like an explosion, which drew the attention of Assistant Faujdar Prithviraj Chavan and Vishnu Jagdale, who arrived to help immediately. The Beed Bypass bridge lacks a divider, making overtaking maneuvers dangerous. Additionally, the absence of radium reflectors and flashing lights to mark the divider, important intersections, and bridges makes it hard for drivers to see, leading to confusion. Satara police reported that five people have died in accidents in the last 11 months because of these dangerous conditions.