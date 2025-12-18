Maharashtra Road Accident: Truck Rams Motorcycle near Aurangabad, Father-Daughter Injured; Driver Flees Scene

Maharashtra: In tragic road accident on Lanji Road on Wednesday afternoon around 1 PM, in which truck, approaching from behind, suddenly collided with motorcycle. In the accident, 51-year-old Arun Kadam and his 17-year-old daughter Anjali Arun Kadam resident of Disha Vrindavan Society, Bajajnagar were traveling towards Lanji on their motorcycle when a truck, approaching from behind, suddenly collided with their vehicle.

After the collision, the truck ran over the motorcycle, trapping it underneath. The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was extensively damaged. Both the father and daughter were trapped under the truck for some time. However, due to the quick thinking and immediate action of the citizens gathered at the scene, Arun Kadam and his daughter Anjali narrowly escaped serious injury. After the accident, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Citizens, with great effort, rescued the two from under the truck and took them to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw. The trapped motorcycle was also removed with the help of the citizens.

Anjali Kadam sustained serious injuries, while Arun Kadam suffered minor injuries. The accident occurred right next to the Waluj police station, causing a stir in the area. Following the accident, there was significant traffic congestion on Lanji Road for some time. The police immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The police have seized the accident-involved truck and motorcycle and deposited them at the police station. The process of filing a case against the absconding driver has begun, and the police have launched an investigation to find him.