Maharashtra Road Accident: Woman Laborer Killed, 8 Others Injured in Tractor–Autorickshaw Crash Near Paithan

Maharashtra, Jayakwadi: A collision between a tractor and an autorickshaw claimed the life of a woman laborer and left eight others injured on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. The accident occurred around 9 a.m. in Isarwadi Shivara on the Paithan–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road. The deceased woman has been identified as Mehmuda Lala Sheikh, a resident of Pimpalwadi Pirachi in Paithan taluka.

According to police, eight women laborers were traveling from Pimpalwadi Pirachi to Dhangaon in an autorickshaw on Tuesday morning. Around 9 a.m., while crossing the road near a divider in Isarwadi Shivara, the rickshaw collided with a tractor trolley. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the autorickshaw was completely crushed.

The autorickshaw driver, Shahrukh Sheikh, and passengers Mehmuda Lala Sheikh, Najma Kader Sheikh, Diksha Kamlesh Jagtap, Banu Riaz Sheikh, Shabia Abdullah Sheikh, Shabana Mohammad Sheikh, Farzana Sheikh, and Sartaj Sheikh sustained serious injuries. Villagers rushed to the spot and helped shift the injured to the government hospital in Paithan in two ambulances. They were later referred to the government hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment. Unfortunately, Mehmuda Lala Sheikh succumbed to her injuries during treatment, while the others continue to receive medical care.

Police have seized the accident-affected vehicles, and a case has been registered at the MIDC police station. The deceased is survived by her husband, three daughters, two sons, a daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.