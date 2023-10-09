Maharashtra: Rs 16,180 crore siphoned off in payment gateway company account hack

In a shocking revelation, a staggering sum of over ₹16,180 crore has been siphoned off from various bank accounts through a sophisticated bank hacking operation. The audacious criminals behind this massive cybercrime managed to breach the security of a prominent payment gateway service provider company, triggering a nationwide manhunt by the police.

An official from the Naupada police station said the fraud had been carried out for a long time. However, it came to light after a complaint was lodged about the hacking of the company's account and a heist of ₹25 crore. No arrest has been made so far in the ₹16,180 crore robbery case.But when the police started an investigation into the complaint, a massive robbery of ₹16,180 crore came to light. An FIR has been registered an FIR against Sanjay Singh, Amol Andale @ Aman, Kedar @ Sameer Dighe, Jitendra Pandey and another unidentified person under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467, 468 (forgery), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

One of the accused, Jitendra Pandey, had worked with banks as a relationship and sales manager. He worked with them for 8-10 years.The police suspect that there are more accused in this racket and may have affected several companies and persons since it had been going on for several years.As per the FIR, the suspected crime involves the dispersal of funds across thousands of bank accounts, with money being transferred into multiple other accounts.An investigation was underway into the case, the police added.