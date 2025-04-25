Maharashtra: RTO Issues Show Cause Notices to 109 Ola Showrooms for Violating Trade Certificate Rules

The State Transport Department (RTO) has taken action against the showrooms of Ola Electric Mobility Limited in the state for opening multiple shops without a trade certificate or on the basis of a single trade certificate. Accordingly, 121 Ola showrooms in the state are operating without trade certificates, and the RTO has instructed them to close them immediately. Officials said that so far 109 show cause notices have been issued by the RTO for this.

The RTO inspected the showrooms or stores cum service centers of Ola operating in 55 cities of the state. Out of these, 146 Ola showrooms were found to have trade certificates, 27 of which were found to have trade certificates. Therefore, the RTO had directed that service centers and showrooms without trade certificates should be closed. Accordingly, 75 showrooms have been closed. The Transport Office has given instructions to take action against the showrooms that are still doing business. So far, 192 vehicles have been seized.

Investigation according to chassis print

Thousands of vehicles have been sold through Ola's 146 showrooms in the state. Ola's showrooms without trade certificates sold 23,802 vehicles in the last financial year. Their investigation is ongoing through registration based on chassis print.

Action taken on Ola showrooms