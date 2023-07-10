Maharashtra: Samruddhi Expressway control room sees rise in calls about rest spots

The control room has noticed an increase in phone calls from drivers and visitors seeking information on amenities, petrol pumps and locations that are safe for halts on the road following the horrible bus tragedy that claimed the lives of 25 people earlier this month on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Motorway, an official said.

The 701 km expressway, which was inaugurated last year, is open for vehicular traffic from Nagpur to Bharvir in Nashik. Twenty-five passengers were charred to death after a private bus caught fire on the expressway in Buldhana district on July 1. The sleeper coach bus ran into the road divider and caught fire.

However, now people have started calling the toll-free number even before they enter the expressway. Since the bus accident, we have received 45 calls about safe spots for halts. People are asking about the stop area near entry and exit points, amenities and petrol pumps, Ashish Farande, divisional officer for Samruddhi Control unit told PTI.

People travelling in cars mostly call to enquire about safe rest spots to halt on the expressway, he said. We receive around 100 to 125 calls per day for various reasons on our toll-free helpline number, the official said.