Maharashtra: School Principal Dies in Bhandara as Mobile Phone Explodes in His Pocket While Riding Motorcycle

Bhandara, Maharashtra (November 7,2024): A school principal died from severe injuries when a mobile phone in his pocket exploded while riding a motorcycle. The incident took place near Sangadi in Sakoli taluka on the road to Arjuni Morgaon. The explosion caused a fire that resulted in burns to 55-year-old Suresh Sangrame, who later died during treatment. His relative, 56-year-old Nathu Gaikwad, who was riding pillion, fell from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. He is currently being treated at Lakshya Hospital in Bhandara.

The incident occurred while the two were traveling to a family event. Sangrame, the principal of a Zilla Parishad school, and Gaikwad, both from Siregaontola, were on their way when the mobile phone in Sangrame's pocket reportedly overheated and exploded. Police are investigating the cause of the blast, which is suspected to have been caused by the mobile phone's battery overheating.

Experts suggest that mobile phones can explode due to various reasons. The primary cause is usually related to the battery. Keeping a phone charging for extended periods can result in a battery explosion. Additionally, exposing the phone to prolonged sunlight can cause the battery to overheat and explode. Many experts advise against overcharging mobile phones to prevent such incidents.