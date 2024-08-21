Maharashtra: School Teacher Arrested for Molesting 6 Students, Showing Obscene Videos in Akola

A school teacher allegedly molested six school girls of Zilla Parishad School in Maharashtra's Akola. Police immediately arrested the accused teacher and recorded the statements of the victim girls on Tuesday, August 20.

According to the reports, a few female students alleged that the 47-year-old accused was harassing them by showing them obscene videos. The accused teacher identified as Pramod Manohar Sardar, a teacher of the Zilla Parishad School in Kajikhed.

Maharashtra | Akola Police received a complaint of molestation of 6 school girls by Pramod Manohar Sardar, a teacher of the Zilla Parishad School in Kajikhed. Police immediately arrested the accused teacher and recorded the statements of the victim girls. Cases under sections 74… pic.twitter.com/SaQRKsGJ8w — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

Police immediately arrested the accused teacher and recorded the statements of the victim girls. Cases under sections 74 and 75 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act were registered. Akola SP Bachchan Singh said on Tuesday that further investigation is underway.

The development came amid protests over the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur town near Mumbai. As per the FIR registered at Ural police station, six female students complained that the teacher had been showing them obscene videos for the past four months.

Notably, the crime came to light when the girl students called the toll-free number of the Child Welfare Committee. Members of the Child Welfare Committee visited the school on Tuesday morning and spoke to some of the girls, following which the case was registered. Asha Mirge, a former member of the State Women’s Commission, demanded strict action against the teacher.