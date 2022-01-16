Maharashtra School: When will schools resume in state? Health Minister Rajesh Tope's big statement

The Maharashtra government decided to close the school again due to rising covid cases in the state. The decision to close the school has been opposed by many. Speaking on this, Health Minister Rajesh Tope gave important information today. Tope said there are different views on starting the school and it will be reconsidered after 15 days. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said there was a demand from many to start schools as the incidence of children getting covid was low. Tope also said that the decision will be taken with the consideration of the Chief Minister after taking an estimate of 15 days.

Speaking on the occasion of the first anniversary of vaccination, Rajesh Tope said, "Today is a very important day for us. We have given the first dose to 90 percent of the people. Congratulations to all the staff of the health department. "We've given people a second dose, up to 62 percent," Tope said. People who do not take the dose will also be given the dose by raising awareness. So far, 42 per cent of children between the ages of 15 and 18 have been vaccinated, Tope said.