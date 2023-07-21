Maharashtra: Schools closed in Thane and Palghar amid heavy showers

Schools will remain close in Maharashtra’s Palghar and Thane till Saturday as well in Pune's Ambegaon, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Purandar, Mulshi and Maval talukas on Friday in view of the IMD heavy rainfall warning for these districts. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai today. Apart from Mumbai, an orange alert has also been issued in Ratnagiri and Satara districts of Maharashtra.

As per a civic official, the island city received an average 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending on 8 am on Thursday. The Tulsi lake, which is one of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to the city overflowed on Thursday following heavy rains in the city and suburbs, civic official said. Earlier this month, the Powai lake, another reservoir located in the heart of Mumbai, started overflowing, but its water is not used for drinking purpose. This is expected to bring relief to citizens facing 10 per cent water cut since the beginning of this month.The eastern suburbs and western suburb reported average rainfall of 21.51 millimetres, 23.87 mm, and 21.83 mm, respectively, in the 10-hour period between 8am and 6pm on Thursday.