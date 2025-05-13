Maharashtra Sees Over 500% Surge in Child Marriages Foiled Over Six Years: RTI Data

As per data shared by Mumbai’s Women and Child Welfare Commissionerate in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query, Maharashtra has seen a more than 500% increase in child marriages being prevented over the past six years. The number of such cases rose from 187 in the financial year 2018–19 to 1,246 in 2024–25 (till January).

While the surge may seem alarming, officials attribute it not to an actual increase in the prevalence of child marriage but rather to greater awareness, improved reporting, and timely interventions by citizens and authorities.

Also Read | Mumbai Crime: 63-Year-Old Woman Killed in Goregaon, Elderly Husband on the Run.

In 2018–19, Kolhapur reported the highest number of foiled child marriages (37), while Nagpur had none. The following year, Beed led the state with 36 cases, with Nagpur again reporting zero. However, this trend shifted from 2020–21 onward, with the Nagpur division reporting 11 cases, followed by a steady increase. As of January 2025, Nagpur has already reported 13 cases, indicating improved awareness and reporting in the region.

The highest number of child marriages prevented in a single district during the six-year period came from Solapur and Beed. Solapur led the state in 2020–21 (68 cases) and 2021–22 (70 cases). Parbhani topped the charts in 2022–23 (113 cases) and 2023–24 (159 cases). In the current year, Beed once again ranks highest, with 187 cases foiled till January.

The data suggests a regional trend, with districts under the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune divisions consistently reporting higher numbers of child marriages being stopped.