Maharashtra: Senior Congress Leader Hidayat Patel Attacked in Akola, Seriously Injured

Hidayat Patel Attack News: Maharashtra Congress vice president and senior leader Hidayat Patel was seriously injured in a violent attack by unidentified assailants in Mahol village of Akot taluka on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. Preliminary reports suggest the attack may be linked to political rivalry amid the ongoing municipal elections.

According to the reports, Patel was attacked with sharp weapons while in the village, sustaining deep injuries to his abdomen and neck. Following the assault, he was rushed to Akot hospital, and due to the severity of his injuries and heavy bleeding, he was immediately transferred to Akola for further treatment. His condition is said to be critical.

The incident sparked panic in the area. Police have tightened security in Akot and Akola, and several teams have been deployed to trace the attackers.

Patel is considered a senior Congress leader in the Akola district and had contested the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket. After news of the attack, Congress workers gathered outside the hospital, prompting police to impose strict security measures to prevent any unrest.