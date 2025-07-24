Maharashtra Sets Ambitious Target to Build 35 Lakh Houses in 5 Years

In a serious bid to pursue its vision of "My House, My Right", by 2030, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday released a government resolution on the Housing Policy 2025. The government, which expects an investment of ₹70,000 crore during the implementation of this ambitious housing policy, proposes to construct 35 lakh houses in five years. Further, the government plans to increase the size of MahaAwas Fund to 20,0000 crore. The ultimate target is to build 50 lakh houses in the next 10 years. To achieve this ambitious target, existing provisions under the Development Control and Promotion Regulations/Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations and relevant institutional frameworks will be strengthened and modified as needed.

Additionally active participation from private sector will be promoted through a range of incentive based measures. The government proposes to carry out a comprehensive programme for redevelopment. The specific needs of low-income earners, senior citizens, women, industrial workers and students will be given priority consideration in the policy. The district land banks of the government and semi-government lands will be created. The state-level portal will soon be developed for providing information on housing development through government private sector partnership, through developers and also through state-run undertakings. The policy proposes affordable housing initiatives, redevelopment of old buildings to improve living conditions and optimise land use and transforming slums through public-private partnerships. It promotes inclusive housing by capturing resources created by the private market, integrated townships that offer affordable housing with essential services.