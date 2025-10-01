Maharashtra: Sex Racket Operating from Two Flats in Amravati Busted

Amravati police have busted a sex racket being run from two flats in Prasad Colony. The city crime branch carried out the raid on Tuesday afternoon after sending a decoy customer. A woman accused of running the racket, along with five young women and one man, was taken into custody.

The operation was conducted around 2.30 p.m. in the Fraserpura police station limits. Police said the accused had rented flats on the first and third floors of a three-storey building where she was running the business. Women between 22 and 25 years old were allegedly brought from nearby towns and other cities. Customers were contacted by phone and called to the flats, where all facilities were arranged, investigators said.

Acting on a tip, the crime branch sent a decoy customer who was guided to one of the flats by the woman. Once confirmation was received, police raided the premises with the help of women officers. Two women were found in one flat, while three others were found in another. A man was also caught in objectionable circumstances with one of the women.

All those detained have been handed over to Fraserpura police. Officials said the process of registering an offence was underway late Tuesday evening.