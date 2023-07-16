Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar camp of NCP organizes signature campaign in Latur

Nationalist Congress Party's youth wing and supporters of the party founder Sharad Pawar on Sunday organised a signature campaign in Latur city of Maharashtra. The objective of the self-respect campaign was to spread awareness among people over the current political situation in the state in the wake of a split in NCP.

Ajit Pawar and eight other legislators split NCP and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government. We conducted the signature drive to extend the support to Sharad Pawar, a party activist said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with some other ministers from his Nationalist Congress Party camp met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday. Talking about the meeting, Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader Praful Patel said, We all came here to seek the blessings of respected Sharad Pawar today. We requested Pawar sahib that NCP should stay united. On this, Sharad Pawar did not give any reaction. We will participate in the assembly session to begin from tomorrow under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, he added.