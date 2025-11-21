Maharashtra: Shinde Sena Workers Accuse Former BJP Corporator of Assault

Tensions within the Mahayuti alliance have intensified in recent days, particularly between the BJP and the Shinde Sena, after a violent clash erupted in Thane between workers of both parties. According to allegations, former BJP corporators and their supporters assaulted office bearers of the Shinde Sena during a celebration event. A complaint was lodged at the Naupada Police Station. The incident has fuelled speculation that the already strained political equation between the two alliance partners may further deteriorate, as competition for dominance and credit within Thane continues to trigger sharp reactions and aggressive confrontations between their grassroots workers.

The dispute escalated after reports that former BJP corporator Narayan Pawar allegedly attacked Shinde Sena leaders Haresh Mahadik and Mahesh Lahane. The conflict stemmed from the state government’s decision to slash BSUP housing project registration charges from ₹50,000–₹1 lakh to ₹100. A battle for political credit began immediately, with Shinde Sena workers celebrating outside BSUP buildings and connecting residents to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde via video call. During the celebration, Pawar and a group of around 40 to 50 supporters allegedly arrived on the spot and physically assaulted the Shinde Sena workers present.

Following the altercation, Mahadik and Lahane reached the Naupada Police Station late at night and filed a complaint, after which the police registered a non-cognisable offence. The Shinde Sena is now demanding a full FIR. Mahadik claimed they were distributing sweets when Pawar arrived, verbally abused them, and struck Mahesh Lahane before attacking others who attempted to intervene. The incident comes at a time when BJP-Shinde Sena differences in Thane district are already widening due to political challenges in Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli, raising concerns that the latest assault may deepen the ongoing rivalry within the ruling alliance.