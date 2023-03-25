Maharashtra shines in top 10 MP list with Supriya Sule and Shrirang Barne bagging top spots

Recently, a list of the top 10 Members of Parliament (MP) in India was released, which includes four MPs from Maharashtra. According to the list, NCP MP Supriya Sule has secured the first position, while Maval MP Shrirang Barne has secured the second position.

According to the rankings on the list, Maharashtra has performed better than other states. The list includes three MPs from Shiv Sena and one from NCP. Additionally, one MP from each of the states of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar, and Jharkhand are also on the list. Shrirang Barne is ranked second, while Shrikant Shinde and Rahul Shewale are ranked eighth and ninth, respectively.

A recent list of the top 10 MPs has been published based on an evaluation of their performance in Parliament, taking into account various parameters. Supriya Sule has secured the top position for asking the maximum number of questions, while Gopal Shetty is ranked first for tabling the highest number of private bills.