Maharashtra Shock: 13-Year-Old Girl Succumbs to Snakebite While Asleep in Karanpura

A heartbreaking incident shook Karanpura when a 13-year-old girl lost her life after being bitten by a poisonous snake in her sleep. The incident occurred around 2 am, leaving the locality in shock and the victim’s family devastated. The deceased has been identified as Vaishnavi Akhilesh Pawar, a Class 8 student and resident of Karanpura. Locals expressed grief over the tragedy, calling it an unimaginable loss for the family. According to reports, the snake entered her bed while she was asleep, and the bite proved fatal despite efforts to save her life.

Vaishnavi lived with her parents and siblings in Karanpura. Her father, Akhilesh, is a daily wage construction worker, while her mother is a homemaker, making the family dependent on Akhilesh’s earnings. On the fateful night, Vaishnavi had dinner with her family, spent some time chatting with them, and later went to bed. Around midnight, while she was in a deep sleep, a venomous snake slithered into her bed. As she moved, the snake bit her, and the venom immediately caused her to collapse unconscious.

Her father rushed her to the Government Medical College and Ghati Hospital in a desperate attempt to save her life. Unfortunately, doctors declared Vaishnavi dead after examination, leaving the Pawar family grief-stricken. Neighbors and locals expressed deep sorrow and extended their condolences to the family, describing the incident as a cruel twist of fate. The tragedy has highlighted the risks posed by snakes during the monsoon season when they often enter human habitats in search of shelter, causing fatal accidents like this one.

Snake rescuers and experts have urged citizens to remain alert during the rainy season and take preventive measures to avoid such incidents. They advised keeping homes and surroundings clean and sealing door gaps with cloth or other barriers to stop snakes from entering. Authorities also recalled a recent similar case when a 17-year-old Class 12 student died after being bitten by a snake while asleep. He had mistaken the bite for a rat bite, and delayed treatment cost him his life. Both cases highlight the urgent need for awareness and caution.