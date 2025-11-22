Maharashtra Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Assaulted by Neighbour in Palghar, Arrested

Nalasopara: 35-year-old man was arrested by local police for assaulting 13-year-old girl living in neighbour. Accused is an employee in a private company and was arrested late night on Wednesday. A formal complaint has been filed by minor's family.

Hindustan Times report stated that Nalasopara police said accused accused visited the victim’s home under the pretense of inquiring about her father, an acquaintance of the family. Girl believed on him and provided him with father's phono number. Accused came to know that girl was staying in home alone and took advantage of that ans assaulted her as survivor turned to go to the kitchen. Police report states that the man followed her, physically restraining her from behind.

Girl was terrified to see and attempted to escape from the situation, however she failed and accused proceeded to sexually assault her. He also gave waring to minor, if she tell about this to anyone he will kill her. When girl's parents came home at 8:00 pm and found her in distress. She was withdrawn, visibly shaken, and huddled in a corner. When they asked her what was wrong, she tearfully told them about a horrific assault she had just experienced. Shocked by what happened, the family immediately took her to the Nalasopara police station to report the incident.

The Nalasopara police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police Inspector Kumar Gaurav of the Nalasopara police station stated that the police acted quickly. "After receiving the complaint, we immediately searched for and arrested the accused that same night," said Inspector Gaurav, according to the report.