Maharashtra Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Well; Family Alleges Murder After Assault in Karnapura

A distressing incident has come to light from the Karnapura area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where the body of a 15-year-old boy, missing since Sunday, was found in a well. The deceased has been identified as Pranav Gautam More, a resident of Karnapura. His body bore multiple signs of physical assault, including visible injuries on his neck, raising serious suspicions of foul play. According to the family, Pranav had stepped out of his house on Sunday afternoon, informing his parents that he was going to graze goats. When he failed to return home by evening, his worried parents began searching for him. With no trace of the boy, a missing complaint was filed at the Chhavani Police Station.

On Monday, Pranav’s uncle Rahul More discovered a body floating in an old well in the Karnapura locality. The fire brigade was immediately called to the scene, and the body was retrieved. Upon identification, it was confirmed to be Pranav, leading to an outburst of grief among the family members. Initial observations revealed injury marks on his body and wounds on his neck, pointing to a possible violent assault before the body was disposed of. The family strongly suspects that Pranav was brutally beaten and murdered.

Also Read: Suffering from Migraine or Acidity? Try These Instant Home Hacks for Relief

Pranav was a bright student who had recently scored 82% in his 9th-grade exams and had moved on to the 10th grade. His sudden and tragic death has left the local community in shock.

The family has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and strict action against those responsible. Police have begun a detailed probe, and further developments are awaited.