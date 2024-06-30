Maharashtra Shocker: 5 Members Of Family Drown Near Bhusi Dam In Lonavala

Five members of a family, including a woman and a teenage girl, were tragically swept away at a waterfall near the backwaters of the Bhushi Dam in Lonavala, near Mumbai, this afternoon. The incident occurred around 1:30 PM, prompting a swift search and rescue operation by the police, with assistance from local residents.

Equipped with ropes and trekking gear, the rescuers are diligently searching for the victims' bodies. According to police reports, the five tourists slipped into the waterfall and drowned in the downstream reservoir. The news agency PTI reported this unfortunate incident. Locals believe that the victims may have lost their footing on the moss-covered boulders at the base of the waterfall and were subsequently swept away by the powerful current, as reported by news agency IANS.

