Maharashtra Shocker: Father Kills Daughter, Stages Suicide in Badnapur, Arrested

Jalna: A shocking case of crime has came to light where a father killed daughter and frame it as suicide by hanging her. Crime took place in Badnapur taluka on September 5, Saturday. Police has registered a case against accused father Hari Baburao Jogdand and detained him.

Police Sub-Inspector Santosh Kuklare, who was on night patrol, received information that a girl had hanged herself in Davalwadi. As soon as he received the information, he reached the spot with his team. He suspected the girl's death was not a suicide but a staged murder. Autopsy reports confirmed she died by strangulation. When the police investigated further, it came to light that the girl's father, Hari Baburao Jogdand, had strangled the girl to death. Police immediately arrested the accused, Hari Baburao Jogdand, and a case of murder has been registered against him at the Badnapur police station.

During the investigation, the father confessed to killing her. The accused strangled the girl to death to destroy evidence. It has been revealed that he had then hung her body with a rope to fake her suicide.

Also Read: Phaltan: Police Face Backlash for Hiring DJ Despite of Ban During Their Ganesh Idol Immersion

Further investigation is being conducted by API Sneha Karewad. This action was carried out by Police Inspector M. T. Suravase, Saponi Sneha Karewad, Saponi Avinash Rathod, Poupani Santosh Kuklare and other staff under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal and Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Nopani.