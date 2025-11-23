Maharashtra Shocker: Former Mumbai Footballer Sagar Sorti Found Dead in Mendhavan Forest

A shocking incident has come to light after the body of former Mumbai under-16 football player Sagar Sorti was discovered at Mendhavan Ghat. His body was found hanging from a tree in a forested area near the Mumbai–Ahmedabad highway, triggering widespread concern. The 35-year-old had reportedly left home saying he was travelling to Pune to participate in a football match. The sudden turn of events has devastated his family, who were completely unprepared for such heartbreaking news.

Sagar Sorti was found hanging from a tree inside the Mendhavan forest in Palghar taluka, leading to panic in the community. The Kasa Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the case. According to police information, Sagar had left home on November 15 after informing his family about a football event in Pune, but his phone became unreachable the next day. Family members also mentioned that he had been dealing with prolonged mental stress for the past two years. His younger brother’s wedding was just 15 days away, and Sagar’s refusal to select clothes for the event had already worried the family. The body has been sent to Mumbai’s JJ Hospital for post-mortem.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Yathish Deshmukh stated that the exact cause of death can be confirmed only after the post-mortem report, following which further legal action will be taken. The unexpected loss has shattered the family, who were preparing for a wedding celebration just days away. The household that was gearing up for festivities has now been engulfed in grief, turning the atmosphere from joy to unbearable mourning.