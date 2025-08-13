Maharashtra Shocker: Husband and Wife Killed in Dharashiv Over Land Dispute in Broad Daylight

Dharashiv, Maharashtra (August 13, 2025): A shocking incident has come to light in Dharashiv where a husband and wife were brutally murdered over a land dispute. The attack took place at Karjakheda-Patoda Chowk in broad daylight. The victims identified as Sahadev Pawar and Priyanka Pawar.

According to the reports the couple was first hit by a vehicle. They were then attacked and killed by a group of assailants. The accused have been identified as Jeevan Chavan, Hariba Chavan, along with others. Sahadev Pawar had recently been released on bail just 15 days ago. The dispute over land between the victims and the accused is believed to have triggered the attack.

Earlier, a case had been registered against Sahadev Pawar in connection with the same dispute, and he had recently been granted bail.