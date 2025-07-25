Maharashtra Shocker: Lover Kills Teen Girlfriend Over Blackmail Threat, Dumps Body in Daulatabad Ghat Gorge

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar: A shocking case has come to light where an angry lover brutally murdered his girlfriend after demanding money and threatening to file a false rape case. After murder accused threw body in Daulatabad ghat and turned himself in to to the police station. This incident took place on Thursday July 24 night. Deceased identified as 19-year-old Deepali Ganesh Aswar she was currently living with her sister in Kannada. She had been in a relationship with accused Sunil Suresh Khandagale from Mandki (Tal. Vaijapur) for the past few months.

On Thursday, Sunil reached Kannada on his father's two-wheeler and met Deepali. They roamed around different places throughout the day. After evening, they went to the Daulatabad ghat. There, a heated argument broke out between the two. The root cause of the dispute was that Dipali demanded one lakh rupees and threatened to "file a false rape case" if the money was not given. Enraged by this, Sunil lost control. In a fit of rage, he hit Dipali's head on a stone and killed her on the spot. Later, he pushed the body into the gorge and left the scene.

Sunil confessed to Dipali Aswar's murder at the Shiur police station within hours of the incident. Assistant Police Inspector Vaibhav Rankhamb informed the Daulatabad police, and a team led by Police Inspector Rekha Londhe recovered the body. Sunil Khandagale has been arrested, a murder case has been registered, and the Daulatabad police are conducting further investigations.