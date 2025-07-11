Maharashtra Shocker: Man Dies After Cobra Bite During Stunt in Gondia; Video Surfaces

Man losses his life while doing stunt in Maharashtra's Gondia. A 30-year-old man died after being bitten by a cobra while attempting a stunt. The died man identified as Lucky Bagade, reportedly tried to capture the venomous snake without any formal training. A video the incident has surfaced on social media. In video it can be heard that public present at the spot are requesting Lucky to leave the snake and within the moment snake hurt lick with visible blood.

Following the accident he was rushed to the Sub-District Hospital in Tumsar and later referred to the District Hospital in Bhandara due to his critical condition. Despite medical efforts, Bagade succumbed to the snakebite during treatment.

In separate incident panic struck a household in Mahajanwadi in Maharashtra's Nagpur when a cobra was found under a pillow on the bed. The incident occurred at the residence of Pankaj Kuware, whose family noticed unusual movement while sleeping. Summoning courage, they lifted the pillow and were shocked to discover the venomous snake coiled beneath. Acting swiftly, Kuware contacted snake rescuer Akash Meshram, who safely captured the cobra using specialised tools. No injuries were reported.