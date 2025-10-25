Maharashtra Shocker: Man Kills Twin Daughters After Heated Argument With Wife

Maharashtra Crime: After having a heated argument with wife man allegedly slit two-year-old twin daughters throat. He then went to the police station and confessed his crime. Following his confession, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of the children. Initially findings suggest that bodies were partially burned, suggesting Chavan may have attempted to destroy evidence by setting them on fire after the murders.

About incident

Accused identified as Rahul Chavan, a resident of Washim district was travelling with his wife and two daughters when a heated argument broke out between the couple. According to NDTV reports, his wife reportedly decided to leave for her parents' home, while Chavan continued the journey alone with his daughters. In fit of rage Chavan took their twin daughters and went in to forested area in Buldhana district's Ancharwadi, where he murdered them by slitting their throats.

Chavan the walked up to a police station to confess to filicide. After Chavan's confession, police recovered the children's bodies. Preliminary findings indicate the bodies were partially burnt, leading investigators to suspect Chavan attempted to destroy evidence. While police have not confirmed this, a forensic examination and post-mortem are underway to determine the cause of death and whether the girls were burnt after death. DySP Manisha Kadam and other senior officers conducted an initial inquiry at the scene. Police inspected and documented the site and collected forensic samples.